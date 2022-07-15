ENG vs IND 2022 | Virat Kohli is human and can have low scores, opines Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler is of the opinion that Virat Kohli is only human and can have low scores during his career. The former Indian captain returned to play in the second ODI of the series after he missed out on the first one due to a groin injury that he sustained during the third T20I.

England won the second ODI of the series by 100 runs against India under Jos Buttler's leadership. They had suffered a drubbing in the first match of the series after Jasprit Bumrah had put up a brilliant performance. However, the Indian batters failed to live up to the expectations in the second game and ended up losing the game.

Virat Kohli was once again the talking point as he could not score big during the game. England captain while addressing a press conference was asked about the same and he is of the opinion that Kohli is only human and a couple of low scores only prove that he is human.

"I suppose in a little way it's quite refreshing for the rest of us that he [Kohli] is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world," Jos Buttler said.

The English skipper further said that a player of Virat Kohli's class is due to score runs and hoped that it did not come against his side.

"So he's been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don't perform as well as they can do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you're hoping that it doesn't come against us," Jos Buttler added.