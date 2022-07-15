ENG v IND | Virat Kohli does not need reassurance, states Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma came out in support of Virat Kohli once again after the second ODI against England and stated that Virat Kohli does not need reassurance. Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat continued as he was unable to score big runs against England in the second match of the series.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma came out in support of Virat Kohli and defended his performance during the second ODI against England. Virat Kohli was unable to impress with the bat once again as he could only manage to score 16 from 25 balls. The former Indian captain played some beautiful shots during his stay at the crease but once again was not able to convert it into a big score. Kohli's bat has remained quiet throughout the England tour and it remains to be seen how he does in the final ODI of the series.

While addressing a press conference after the 100-run loss in the second ODI, Rohit Sharma talked about Virat Kohli and stated that a star batter like him does not need reassurance.

"He [Kohli] has played so many matches. He is playing for so many years. He is such a great batsman, so he does not need reassurance," said Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma also reminded the media that he will back Virat Kohli as a player of his stature needs just one or two good innings to get back in form.

"I pointed this in my last press conference, too: form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career. So, a player like him, who has played for so many years, who has made so many runs, who has won so many matches, for him, he only needs one or two good innings (to bounce back). That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," added Rohit Sharma.