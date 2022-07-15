Cricket in the Olympics would be amazing, asserts Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning, Australia's women's team captain, is hoping the upcoming Commonwealth Games, to be played in Birmingham, will provide a platform for cricket to eventually be played at the Olympics. Lanning believes cricket in the Olympics would help the sport to grow more by reaching a new audience.

Meg Lanning is optimistic about the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month when cricket will make a second appearance with a ten-nation tournament for a Women's T20 title, to be played at Edgbaston. The Australian captain the cricket competition at the Commonwealth Games will help the sport attract a new audience that will eventually pave the way for the sport to be held at a summer Olympics in the future.

"Cricket in the Olympics would be amazing. Especially for the game as well, to reach a new audience," Lanning told BBC Sport, mentioned in an ICC release.

"It would allow different people to see that game would really help the growth of it in other countries around the world, and particularly for women."

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The last time cricket was played at the Commonwealth Games was way back in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur. At that time, Australia won a silver medal in the Men's tournament, and Lanning will be aiming to go one better than Steve Waugh with her juggernaut to claim gold this time around.

Further, when asked about how they can participate in the Olympics, Lanning commented: "I'm not really sure what it takes to get it into the Olympics, but from the perspective of players, it would be amazing. It's something I'd love to do but I think if it was going to happen, it will probably be once I've finished up playing."

The next Olympics are scheduled to take place in Paris in 2024. After that, the Games will be played in Los Angeles in 2028 and then four years in 2032 in Australia's Brisbane.