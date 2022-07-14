WATCH | Fake IPL in Gujarat and Meerut manages to con bettors from Russia

A man by the name of Asif Mohammed, along with his aide Ashok Chaudhary, masterminded the entire operation while being based in Moscow. They hired men from Meerut and Gwalior to bring together some local cricketers as well as farm labourers and organized a cricket tournament for them. Posing as Ranji cricketers, they were paid 400 rupees to play a match. These games initially took place on school grounds in Meerut before expanding to Molipur, Gujarat, and the Sudha Cricket round in Hapur.