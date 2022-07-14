WATCH | Cheteshwar Pujara turns into an 'accurate' leg-spinner for Sussex

A week after the one-off Test match against England, Cheteshwar Pujara is back to competitive cricket. The batter is playing for Sussex in a County Championship game against Leicestershire. He scored 46 runs in his comeback game for Sussex and played a crucial role in a team total of 588. However, this was not the only contribution he made but produced a remarkable moment in the game. Pujara bowled an over of the leg-spin for the team. The opposition has scored 529/4 in response at the end of the third day's play.