WATCH | Cheteshwar Pujara turns into an 'accurate' leg-spinner for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara is known for his solid defense in Test cricket and is a reliable batter who rarely btried his hand at bowling in the international arena. However, Pujara turned into a spinner in a County Championship match for Sussex against Leicestershire bowling an over of leg-spin.
A week after the one-off Test match against England, Cheteshwar Pujara is back to competitive cricket. The batter is playing for Sussex in a County Championship game against Leicestershire. He scored 46 runs in his comeback game for Sussex and played a crucial role in a team total of 588. However, this was not the only contribution he made but produced a remarkable moment in the game. Pujara bowled an over of the leg-spin for the team. The opposition has scored 529/4 in response at the end of the third day's play.
Pujara bowled 110th over of the innings as a leg-spinner and went for eight runs from six balls. This wasn't the first time a senior India batter has bowled and he has experience of bowling 251 balls in first-class cricket. He also has six dismissals to his name as a bowler. The veteran batter has bowled 1 over in Test cricket but hasn't been able to take any wicket.
An over of @cheteshwar1 bowling. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/I4PdyeCxCx— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 13, 2022
