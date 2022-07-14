Virat Kohli has got to find his way and become successful, states Sourav Ganguly

Today at 9:44 AM
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed Virat Kohli saying that he got to find his way to overcome the lean patch he is going through and become successful once again. Ganguly also stated that going through a rough patch is the part and parcel of the sport and Kohli should just focus on his game.
Virat Kohli is going through the worst phase of his career and his form is a huge concern for the Indian team. The former skipper has been struggling to score an international hundred since 2019. His poor form continued in the recent tour to England during one-off Test and T20Is.
He scored 11 and 20 runs in the Edgbaston Test and managed only 12 runs in the two T20I innings. Many former cricketers have advised Virat Kohli to take a break from international cricket. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed Kohli saying he got to find his way to become successful.
"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that, " said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while speaking to ANI.
Kohli’s poor run of form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team as he was one of the reliable run-scorers in the team. India are currently leading 1-0 in a three-match ODI series and will be looking to secure a series win.
