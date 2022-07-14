Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket, states Aakash Chopra

Today at 10:21 AM
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra stated that Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket yet as he has not played enough cricket. The young fast bowler was drafted into the Indian team after he clocked speeds of over 150 kmph regularly throughout the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
India's fast bowler Umran Malik became an instant sensation after the way he bowled during IPL 2022. The 22-year-old speedster was drafted into the Indian team based on his performances during the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year. The right-arm fast bowler had scalped 22 wickets from 14 games during the IPL.
However, international cricket is different and Umran Malik may be feeling the heat. As in the final T2OI of the series against England, he was included in the side. But, the English batters smashed him all around the park as he gave away 56 runs in his quota of 4 overs and could manage to pick a solitary wicket.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket. He feels that the young pacer still needs time and needs to play more cricket.
“No doubt, he has the pace. But what I feel is that Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket as of now. It is very simple, he needs time. He hasn’t played a lot of cricket and so he is still raw,” said Aakash Chopra.
The fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir will be looking to make the most of the opportunities that he gets in the coming games.
