    SL vs PAK | Sri Lanka names 18-member squad for Pakistan Test series

    Sri Lanka are set to play two-match Test series against Pakistan

    Sri Lanka Cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:57 PM

    Sri Lanka cricket have named an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series from July 16 against Pakistan at home. The squad includes the omission of several players namely Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshitha Manasinghe, and Chamika Karunaratne from the previous series.

    Sri Lanka are all set to host Pakistan for a two-match test series starting from July 16 in Galle. The first Test will be held in Galle while the second will be played on July 24 in Colombo. In a recent development, Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the series and have left out some players from the previous series against Australia.  Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshitha Manasinghe, and Chamika Karunaratne have been dropped from the team. 

    Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya gave an impressive performance in the Australia series and so he is likely to retain his position in playing XI. Uncapped Dunith Wellalage is retained in the squad despite not playing any game against Australia. Sri Lanka are currently third in the World Test Championship points table and so the series will be important to be in contention to reach the final of the tournament against fourth-placed Pakistan. 

    Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay

