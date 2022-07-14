Reports | Virat Kohli to be rested for West Indies tour

Today at 9:24 AM
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will not be travelling to West Indies for the ODI and T20I series according to reports published by the Indian Express. The right-handed batter sustained a groin injury during the third T20I of the series against England. This led to Virat Kohli missing the first ODI of the series between India and England.
Kohli's participation in the second match of the series is also not clear as the Indian team management has not given any update on his injury. According to the reports published in Indian Express, the selectors want to make sure that Virat Kohli's groin injury does not flare up into something more which is why they do not want to take any risk.
The report also suggests that the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee has Virat Kohli in their plans for the T20 world cup which is slated to begin in October later this year.
