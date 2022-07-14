IND vs WI 2022 | Virat Kohli walks into playing XI over Deepak Hooda straightaway, believes Piyush Chawla

Today at 5:52 PM
Piyush Chawla has backed Virat Kohli’s inclusion in the Indian team despite his poor form, stating his track record is enough to earn him a place in the lineup over Deepak Hooda. The youngster has been in great knick recently but was seen sitting out the T20Is in England upon Kohli’s return.
Virat Kohli has been at the centre of most debates around the Indian Cricket Team of late, after his recent lack of success has raised questions in the minds of spectators and experts alike. However, former Indian spinner Piyush Chalwa is not someone who falls in that category, given his farm backing of the 33-year-old.
Kohli recently has had his position challenged by the emerging Deepak Hooda, who has arrived on the international stage in grand fashion. He made his mark with a breathtaking century against Ireland in a T20I, before a quickfire 33 against England made fans believe he is here to stay. However, the former Indian skipper does have over 3,000 runs to his name in T20Is, averaging a hefty 50.12.
Chawla is of the opinion that those numbers are enough to grant Kohli a place in the Indian lineup over an inexperienced Hooda, stating the veteran just needs one good knock to return to form.
"Kohli is somebody who's got a great record. You don't always go on the present form because that can happen to anyone. And Kohli is just one good innings away. He'll get that good knock under his belt and he'll be back in form. Hooda has just played 3-4 games at the international level and when you are walking into a tournament like you need experience. You can't say it's Kohli vs Hooda. Kohli is someone who walks into your playing XI straight away," he said on ESPNCricinfo.
Virat Kohli has been rested for India’s next T20I assignment in the West Indies, earning Deepak Hooda five potential matches to firmly stake his claim in the Indian side.
