IND vs WI 2022 | Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah rested for T20Is; KL Rahul returns

With the T20 World Cup in Australia less than three months away in Australia, young guns Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Hooda will be eager to showcase their talent to claim a place in the squad for the marquee event. The five-match series is scheduled to begin on 29 July at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, with the fifth T20I set to take place on 7 August at the Central Broward Regional Park. Warner Park is the other venue for the series, slated to hold two T20Is.