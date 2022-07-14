sport iconCricket

    IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma’s shocking duck amidst India’s 15-dots streak

    Rohit Sharma fell for a 10-ball duck as India got off to a terrible start

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:26 PM

    Rohit Sharma failed to meet expectations in the second ODI following a match-winning knock in the previous match, returning to the pavilion without scoring amidst a 15-ball run of dots for India. The England pacers have started off tremendously, severely restricting the batsmen’s scoring.

    This time it was India who was bamboozled by some terrific new-ball bowling in this limited-overs leg of the England tour, losing out on their key batsmen without a run off the bat on the board. The pace duo of Reece Topley and David Willey came in all guns blazing, hitting the deck hard and allowing opposition openers no room to play their shots.

    Normally fluent batsmen who like to deal in boundaries during the powerplay, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan played out two consecutive maidens to kick off the innings. However, things got even worse in the third over with David Willey delivering to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

    After two successful dot balls, the lanky seamer hit the deck at length inviting Rohit for a drive. Only, the 35-year-old failed to bring his feet forward on time, trapped on the crease with his guards down. The ball ricocheted off his front pad and into the hands of Jos Buttler, sending the England players up in unanimous appeal.

    The umpire did not hesitate much before raising his fingers but Rohit still decided to review the decision. He was eventually found to be plumb before the wicket, the ball’s trajectory hitting the top of the middle stump.

    The wicket marked a 15-ball spell of dot balls for the Men in Blue, of which 10 had been played by Rohit alone. Following a brilliant unbeaten 76 off 58 deliveries in the first ODI, the captain’s failure at Lord’s sent shockwaves across the internet.

    Rohit departs!

    Nice reward!

    Some advice!

    Always there!

    <3

    Sad

    Left arm pacer!

    LOL!

    Harsh

    Trapped

    KKKKK

