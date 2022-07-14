IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma’s shocking duck amidst India’s 15-dots streak

Yesterday at 10:26 PM
Rohit Sharma failed to meet expectations in the second ODI following a match-winning knock in the previous match, returning to the pavilion without scoring amidst a 15-ball run of dots for India. The England pacers have started off tremendously, severely restricting the batsmen’s scoring.
This time it was India who was bamboozled by some terrific new-ball bowling in this limited-overs leg of the England tour, losing out on their key batsmen without a run off the bat on the board. The pace duo of Reece Topley and David Willey came in all guns blazing, hitting the deck hard and allowing opposition openers no room to play their shots.
Normally fluent batsmen who like to deal in boundaries during the powerplay, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan played out two consecutive maidens to kick off the innings. However, things got even worse in the third over with David Willey delivering to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.
After two successful dot balls, the lanky seamer hit the deck at length inviting Rohit for a drive. Only, the 35-year-old failed to bring his feet forward on time, trapped on the crease with his guards down. The ball ricocheted off his front pad and into the hands of Jos Buttler, sending the England players up in unanimous appeal.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The umpire did not hesitate much before raising his fingers but Rohit still decided to review the decision. He was eventually found to be plumb before the wicket, the ball’s trajectory hitting the top of the middle stump.
The wicket marked a 15-ball spell of dot balls for the Men in Blue, of which 10 had been played by Rohit alone. Following a brilliant unbeaten 76 off 58 deliveries in the first ODI, the captain’s failure at Lord’s sent shockwaves across the internet.
Rohit departs!
July 14, 2022
Nice reward!
Reece Topley has had so many bloomin injuries over the years, its so nice to see him opening the bowling at Lords and getting the prize scalp of Rohit Sharma! pic.twitter.com/CCbAAwSLst— Dan Redford (@danredford70) July 14, 2022
Some advice!
Wrong approach by Rohit Sharma, there was no point in playing first two over as maiden when there are field restrictions & power play is on. The momentum has to be build in first ten over, the momentum is not build only with the boundaries ones & twos can also build it.— Kamal Mehta (@Kamalcmehta) July 14, 2022
Always there!
I'm always there for you champ 🙂#RohitSharma #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ZmVXjmqOJV— Ritika Malhotra🇮🇳 (@FanGirlRohit45) July 14, 2022
<3
. @ImRo45 💔 pic.twitter.com/9qlG9Kt5j6— ROHIT TV™ (@rohittv_45) July 14, 2022
Sad
😭😭😭💔💔💔#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/BE9icU3kkf— Aryan |🇮🇳 (@Vkohli4ever) July 14, 2022
Left arm pacer!
Mundu velli left arm pacers ni practice chey ra Babu @ImRo45— 💔 (@cultfanofustaad) July 14, 2022
Net bowlers lo kooda oka left arm pacers ni vesukoledhu 💦 pic.twitter.com/aV1Gxa1HFn
LOL!
Today Rohit Sharma missed century just by 100 runs 😛#INDvsENG— Ankit singh kashyap (@AnkitKa11789854) July 14, 2022
Harsh
@ImRo45 chasing 100 can be done by @y_umesh and @MdShami11 what you can do in chasing 250 that are outside of Asia... understandable pls take retirement and play only #IPL— Kashish Agrawal (@Kashish39450117) July 14, 2022
Trapped
#RohitSharma has been trapped for a 10-ball duck! 🦆— TNN Cricket Especial (@CricketEspecial) July 14, 2022
🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0awmbZvFqy
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.