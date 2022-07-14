sport iconCricket

    IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Mohammed Shami making Jos Buttler look silly

    Mohammed Shami got the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:29 PM

    Mohammed Shami has continued his excellent form of late with another searing ball to catch Jos Buttler off-guard and rattle his stumps in spectacular style. The pacer is proving crucial for India in a tightly contested ODI and his dismissal of the skipper has firmly swung things in India’s favour.

    Mohammed Shami’s relentless hunt for the stumps has worked wonders for India yet again, giving them the momentum to again establish a strong stance over England in the ongoing second ODI. The pacer came up trumps in his second spell when he got the important wicket of man-in-form Jos Buttler, completely doing over the opposition skipper with an impeccable seamer.

    At one stage, England looked to be cruising along having found their lost batting rhythm from the past few games. However, Hardik Pandya provided the much-needed breakthrough in his first over, breaking the opening partnership of 41 by having Jason Roy caught in the deep. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root looked to have anchored the innings well when spinner-in-chief Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the two in quick blows.

    Even though England were left reeling at 82/3, India could not sit back lightly given Buttler and Ben Stokes occupied the crease. Shami understood the need of the hour immediately, striking in the 19th over to take Buttler’s wicket after he had scored just four runs.

    The wicketkeeper attempted to flick the ball on the leg side for rungs, but a fiercely swinging delivery by Mohammed Shami had him looking back at the disturbed stumps. The ball started outside-off before nipping back sharply to castle the batsman. The delivery’s brilliance had the internet reacting to it in all sorts of ways.

