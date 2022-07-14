IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Mohammed Shami making Jos Buttler look silly

Today at 7:29 PM
Mohammed Shami has continued his excellent form of late with another searing ball to catch Jos Buttler off-guard and rattle his stumps in spectacular style. The pacer is proving crucial for India in a tightly contested ODI and his dismissal of the skipper has firmly swung things in India’s favour.
Mohammed Shami’s relentless hunt for the stumps has worked wonders for India yet again, giving them the momentum to again establish a strong stance over England in the ongoing second ODI. The pacer came up trumps in his second spell when he got the important wicket of man-in-form Jos Buttler, completely doing over the opposition skipper with an impeccable seamer.
At one stage, England looked to be cruising along having found their lost batting rhythm from the past few games. However, Hardik Pandya provided the much-needed breakthrough in his first over, breaking the opening partnership of 41 by having Jason Roy caught in the deep. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root looked to have anchored the innings well when spinner-in-chief Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the two in quick blows.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Even though England were left reeling at 82/3, India could not sit back lightly given Buttler and Ben Stokes occupied the crease. Shami understood the need of the hour immediately, striking in the 19th over to take Buttler’s wicket after he had scored just four runs.
The wicketkeeper attempted to flick the ball on the leg side for rungs, but a fiercely swinging delivery by Mohammed Shami had him looking back at the disturbed stumps. The ball started outside-off before nipping back sharply to castle the batsman. The delivery’s brilliance had the internet reacting to it in all sorts of ways.
WOW!
What a delivery it was!
What a ball by Shami, cleans up Buttler, England 87 for 4.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2022
Reward time!
When you can't find the edge, just hit the stumps. Finally reward for Shami 🙌🏼— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 14, 2022
Shami going strong!
Most times dismissing Jos Buttler in ODIs:— Huzaifa Sports (@Huzaifa12916549) July 14, 2022
5 - Mohammed Shami
4 - James Faulkner#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CpKwPQ8XWl
G.O.A.T
This is Why Shami is 🐐— 𝕽𝖆𝖆𝖌𝖍𝖚𝕷 (@Raaghul46921960) July 14, 2022
India's Best Bowler both in Odis and Test Agree or Argue! #INDvsENG #Shami #GOAT𓃵 https://t.co/X7ffMTr27Z
Hunter
Butler got tripped a bit too early.— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) July 14, 2022
Luckless Shami got prey at last. pic.twitter.com/L56nMObuEh
On fire!
👊 Mohammad Shami 🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aUu8tOhB3z— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@mee23_1) July 14, 2022
Superb!
Sensational SHAMI 🔥🔥— Prashant45 (@Prashant45hit) July 14, 2022
It's getting hot!
Bowled by full delivery and next ball direct on helmet of Livingston.— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) July 14, 2022
Shami 🔥#INDvsENG https://t.co/aSPFkeSy9m
Absolutely
When it comes to ODI Cricket , Shami Is absolute 🐐🙌#INDvsENG— Prashant (@imprashant775) July 14, 2022
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.