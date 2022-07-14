IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Ben Stokes and Jason Buttler's priceless expressions after Moeen Ali’s humongous six

England was largely restricted yet again owing to some more wonderful bowling by team India in this limited-overs leg of the tour. However, the middle-order trio of Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Moeen Ali gave them some rare moments to cherish, with some big hits and well-struck boundaries.

Ali was particularly on it at the Lord’s, patiently anchoring the innings through before pouncing on the loose balls. Coming in with England reeling for 102-5 having lost their entire top-order, the all-rounder top-scored for the hosts with a well-constructed 47 off 64 deliveries. The knock was laced with just two boundaries and as many sixes, albeit their impact was definitely worth its weight in gold.

The highlight of Ali’s innings undoubtedly came in the 37th over, against a struggling Prasidh Krishna. The young pacer just couldn’t seem to get the ball in the right places and the batsmen were more than ready to take advantage of it. With the score at 169/6, Krishna slid one ball from around the wicket toward’s Moeen Ali legs, who swiped at the ball in one huge heave. The timing made a wonderful noise off the bat, as the ball travelled a long long way. It ultimately ended up outside the stadium, drawing priceless reactions from Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in the pavilion.