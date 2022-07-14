IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Ben Stokes and Jason Buttler's priceless expressions after Moeen Ali’s humongous six

Today at 10:10 PM
English duo Ben Stokes and Jason Buttler could not contain their awe after seeing compatriot Moeen Ali dislodge a loose ball outside the Lord’s stadium during the second ODI. The all-rounder made a crushing impact with his smooth bat swing, sending the ball miles thanks to his impeccable timing.
England was largely restricted yet again owing to some more wonderful bowling by team India in this limited-overs leg of the tour. However, the middle-order trio of Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Moeen Ali gave them some rare moments to cherish, with some big hits and well-struck boundaries.
Ali was particularly on it at the Lord’s, patiently anchoring the innings through before pouncing on the loose balls. Coming in with England reeling for 102-5 having lost their entire top-order, the all-rounder top-scored for the hosts with a well-constructed 47 off 64 deliveries. The knock was laced with just two boundaries and as many sixes, albeit their impact was definitely worth its weight in gold.
The highlight of Ali’s innings undoubtedly came in the 37th over, against a struggling Prasidh Krishna. The young pacer just couldn’t seem to get the ball in the right places and the batsmen were more than ready to take advantage of it. With the score at 169/6, Krishna slid one ball from around the wicket toward’s Moeen Ali legs, who swiped at the ball in one huge heave. The timing made a wonderful noise off the bat, as the ball travelled a long long way. It ultimately ended up outside the stadium, drawing priceless reactions from Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in the pavilion.
The duo could be seen pointing towards the target area of the hit and laughing at the mere audacity of the shot, shaking their heads in disbelief. The clip has drawn some great reactions from cricket fans all around the world.
Mo is in the mood!
Lord's isn't big enough for Mo! 🏏💥— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2022
Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/VpwTb5GMkV
🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7pDdO5qBpx
Mo goes big!
Mo gets going!
Moeen Ali has smacked one out of the Lord's 🤯💥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Wj79C7lU5p— 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) July 14, 2022
Mo ain't gonna show any mercy
Moeen Ali has just hit one out of Lord's 💥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vuTQTrtGpe— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 14, 2022
LOL!
Jadeja took the catch of Moeen Ali— Sangram Gawade (@cricketsangram) July 14, 2022
Clear rift between him and CSK.
Is he underrated?
Moeen Ali is the most underrated stroke player in this current generation of players, his bat swing is just a dream, makes it so easy to hit sixes on the on side#moeenali #INDvsENG— Mir Najmu Saqib (@Meer__Sakib) July 14, 2022
Crazy!
Moeen Ali hit two proper pick up shots for Sixes(One Vs Bumrah!!!) and even the one sweep vs Chahal by reaching and playing it on the rise, unlike what his teammates did, seemed like he's set AND he throws it away. These are the kind of games you should cash in the start you got.— Ash (@TheCricketArk) July 14, 2022
What a spell!
What a Spell Getting rid of Players of the Calibre & Form like Joe Root— MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) July 14, 2022
Bairstow, Ben Stokes Moeen Ali by
Yuzvendra Chahal! Returned with the Best Ever Bowling figures by an Indian at Lords in ODIs 4/46#IndiaVSEnglandODIonSonyLIV#ENGvIND#INDvsENG#TeamIndia#chahal pic.twitter.com/xqFEIz90hc
Perfect!
Moeen Ali's 47,— Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) July 14, 2022
perfect fr middle order to replace Eoin Morgan......!
Let's see
Today, only Moeen Ali can stop Virat from scoring his 71st.— 𝙈𝙖𝙖𝙯 (@MAA_ZPATHAN) July 14, 2022
He was good!
Moeen Ali 47 Off 64 Balls And David Willey 41 Of 49 Balls Helped England To Post 246 Runs On The Board. Chahal Bowling Was Fantastic And He Picked 4 Wickets & Conceded 47 Runs. #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter— Inayat (@CricCrazyInayat) July 14, 2022
