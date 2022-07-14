ICC suspends Bangladesh’s Shohidul Islam for doping violation

Today at 6:46 PM
Shohidul Islam, Bangladesh's 27-year-old pacer, has been suspended from all forms of cricket for 10 months after pleading guilty to breaching Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code. However, Shohidul's 10-month suspension has been backdated to May 28, the day he admitted to the offence.
After pleading guilty to breaching Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Shohidul Islam, Bangladesh's 27-year-old fast bowler, has been suspended from all forms of cricket for 10 months. The 27-year-old, who played for Bangladesh in one T20I, admitted to the offence on May 28 and will be eligible to play on March 28 next year.
Against Pakistan on his only T20I for Bangladesh so far, Shohidul took the prized wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. He recently travelled with Bangladesh squads for series against New Zealand and South Africa but did not get any opportunity to prosper. He was also a part of the Bangladesh Test and T20I squad for the ongoing West Indies tour but has been ruled out due to a side strain.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"Shohidul's urine sample was positive for Clomifene, which is classified as a Specified Substance under WADA's Prohibited List. It is prohibited both in-competition as well as out-of-competition. Shohidul had provided the urine sample as a part of ICC's out-of-competition testing programme," an ICC statement read.
"While handing out the suspension, the ICC confirmed that Shohidul had inadvertently ingested the prohibited substance in the form of a medicine that he had been legitimately prescribed for therapeutic purposes. Shohidul also testified that he had no intention to use the prohibited substance for performance enhancement."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.