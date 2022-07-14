Hardik Pandya can be in any white ball team solely as a batter, remarks Ashish Nehra

Today at 4:24 PM
Former Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra remarked that Hardik Pandya can play as a batter in any white-ball team purely as a batter. The all-rounder returned to the Indian team after his heroics in the IPL for Gujarat Titans and since has been in good form for the national team.
Hardik Pandya is one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. Pandya had struggled with form and injuries last year and was dropped from the Indian team after the T20 world cup. He worked hard on his fitness during his time away from international cricket. The results were there for everyone to see as he bowled as well as batted for Gujarat Titans magnificently throughout IPL 2022. He led his side to their first-ever IPL title on debut and since then hasn't looked back.
The 28-year-old all-rounder was selected for the Indian team for South Africa and impressed with both bat and ball. Ashish Nehra who is also the coach of Gujarat Titans and worked closely with Hardik Pandya talked about him and remarked that the all-rounder can play in any white-ball team as a batter.
“Hardik can be in any white ball team solely as a batter. On top of that, if he bowls it will be a bonus. But you can’t keep him as your fifth bowler in T20 or 50 overs. He can only be your sixth bowler,” said Ashish Nehra as quoted by India Today.
However, when asked if Hardik Pandya can bowl 10 overs in an ODI Ashish Nehra said even Hardik can't answer that question.
