Hardik Pandya can be in any white ball team solely as a batter, remarks Ashish Nehra

Hardik Pandya is one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. Pandya had struggled with form and injuries last year and was dropped from the Indian team after the T20 world cup. He worked hard on his fitness during his time away from international cricket. The results were there for everyone to see as he bowled as well as batted for Gujarat Titans magnificently throughout IPL 2022. He led his side to their first-ever IPL title on debut and since then hasn't looked back.