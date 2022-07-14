ENG vs IND 2022 | Virat Kohli needs to stay calm, asserts Pravin Amre

Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre while speaking about Virat Kohli's form asserted that the batter needs to stay calm and needs to control his nerves. The right-handed batter hasn't had a great run with the bat and needs to get some big runs under his belt as the clock is ticking for him.

Virat Kohli's form is one of the hottest topics in the cricket fraternity. The right-handed batter has not scored a century since the pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh that was played back in 2019. Kohli did come close to scoring one on a few occasions but was unable to get it. The slump in his form has been worrying his fans and many former cricketers as India prepares for the T20 world cup which is slated to take place in Australia later this year.

The former Indian captain missed the first ODI of the series against England after sustaining a groin strain and it is not clear whether he will be available for the second game as well. Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre spoke about Virat Kohli and asserted that the batter should be calm and needs to control his nerves.

“Virat needs to stay calm. He should not react much and control his nerves. He needs to spend more time on the wicket to score big runs. It’s just a matter of one good inning for Virat. For this, he needs to chase a small target Like focus on the initial 10 runs, then make the next 10 runs, and so on," said Pravin Amre.

Amre further stated that staying calm will help Virat Kohli in improving his shot selection.

“Remember that Virat is a chasing master. He needs to help himself and stay calm. When you stay calm, your shot selection will improve, and there will be less chance of you making a mistake. That’s why I feel Virat should chase small targets of 10 runs. That I think will help him a lot. No one has a doubt about his ability, but he needs to execute things properly by staying calm," said Pravin Amre.