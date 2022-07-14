BAN vs WI | Everyone was hungry to win in ODIs, states Tamim Iqbal

Today at 12:10 PM
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal stated that the team was hungry to win after they won the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday. Tamim also stated that any victory shouldn’t be undermined even if it comes with a weak opposition as no team in international cricket let you win easily.
Bangladesh are touring West Indies for a multi-format series currently. They first suffered a defeat by 2-0 in the Test series and by 2-0 in the T20I series. However, the team has turned the tables in the ODI series as they have won the first two ODIs of the three-match series ensuring a series win. The team won the second ODI on Wednesday by nine wickets courtesy of brilliant bowling by Mehidy Hasan.
Also, Bangladesh was missing key players like Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Yasir Ali. Reflecting on the win, Tamim stated that the team was hungry in spite of the absence of key players.
"Look we were missing three players of the playing XI and certainly it had an impact on the confidence of the team but our team did not make us feel (their absence). Everyone was hungry to win. We failed despite trying in Test and T20Is, so we tried to win in the ODIs. And this was not only me, but all the other 15 members were the same and probably it is the result of their wish (to win)," he stated.
Bangladesh bundled out West Indies for a total of 108 in the first innings. The visitors chased down the target in 20.4 overs and with nine wickets in hand. Tamim played a magnificent knock of unbeaten 50 runs from 62 balls. Tamim revealed that he is trying to adapt to different situations as a captain.
"I am still learning (as a captain) and trying to adapt to different situations. I am certainly confident and if that was not the case I wouldn't be doing it. The day I feel I am unable to do my job properly I will step down on my own but until then, everything is going fine," he explained.
