Reports | Virat Kohli set to miss second ODI due to groin injury

Today at 9:03 AM
According to reports, Virat Kohli is set to miss the second ODI of the series against England due to a groin injury that he sustained during the third T20I. Virat Kohli was not a part of the first ODI of the series because of the same reason and it looks like he may not be fit before the 2nd ODI.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli missed the first ODI of the series due to a groing injury and it is now being reported by news agency ANI that he will miss the second game as well. It is being reported that the batter has not been able to recover from his groin injury yet and which is why he might not be a part of the playing XI for the upcoming game.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
During the first ODI, Virat Kohli was replaced by Shreyas Iyer in the team as he was supposed to bat at number three. The BCCI had taken to Twitter before the first ODI to address Virat Kohli's injury status.
"Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them," BCCI wrote on Twitter before the first ODI.
India are scheduled to play the second ODI on 14th July against England and lead the series 1-0 as of now.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.