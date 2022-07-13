Reports | ‘Fatigued’ Arun Lal resigns as Bengal head coach

Today at 11:58 AM
According to a report by PTI, Arun Lal has stepped down as batting coach on Tuesday due to health and personal reasons. The report also further states that the former Indian cricketer visited Eden Gardens on Thursday and handed over his resignation to the secretary Snehashish Ganguly.
Bengal Cricket will soon witness a change in the coaching staff of the state team. As per a report by PTI, Arun Lal has stepped down from being Bengal head coach. The report reveals that there is no official statement from the Cricket Association of Bengal but Lal visited Eden Gardens on Tuesday and handed over his resignation to secretary Snehashish Ganguly. It is reported that the former Indian cricketer resigned from the post due to health and personal reasons.
“Coaching a state team is a tough job and I’m ageing. It’s nine months of cricket in a year and I’m fatigued. I am aging and just told them that I cannot continue,” Lal said.
“The future is bright for Bengal I hope they go on to win the title from here.”
After overcoming cancer, Lal started his stint in the 2018-19 season. He guided Bengal to their first Ranji Trophy final after 13 years in 2020. The team maintained consistency under him as they made a semifinal finish as the tournament was back after Covid-19 pandemic. The report also states that CAB is already on the lookout for a new coach. Chandrakant Pandit and Laxmi Ratan Shukla are reported to be on their radar.
