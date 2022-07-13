Reports | ‘Fatigued’ Arun Lal resigns as Bengal head coach

Bengal Cricket will soon witness a change in the coaching staff of the state team. As per a report by PTI, Arun Lal has stepped down from being Bengal head coach. The report reveals that there is no official statement from the Cricket Association of Bengal but Lal visited Eden Gardens on Tuesday and handed over his resignation to secretary Snehashish Ganguly. It is reported that the former Indian cricketer resigned from the post due to health and personal reasons.