IND vs ENG | Don't see the point with Rishabh Pant opening, remarks Ashley Giles

The Indian team management has started using Rishabh Pant as an opener in KL Rahul 's absence in T20Is. In the second and third T20I of the series, Rishabh Pant opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma which indicated that India might be looking to use the left-handed batter as an opener in the upcoming games. India are prepearing for the T20 world cup slated to take place later this year and are using these T20I matches to find the right combination before they reach Australia.

However, former English cricketer Ashley Giles does not agree with India's approach. Giles remarked that he does not see a point with Rishabh Pant opening the batting. The reason that he gives is because Giles thinks once KL Rahul is back, India will put him back alongside Rohit Sharma.

"Certainly they have shown that they can get success with this template by maintaining that pressure throughout. whether Pant bats at the top or in the middle, we've seen DK bat as a finisher... It's (the current situation) sort of neither here nor there. I know Rahul will come back at the top then I don't see the point of continuing with this. For me, they would better of letting Pant bat in the middle and let him get that experience before that World Cup," Ashley Giles said on ESPNCricinfo.