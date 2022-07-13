IND vs ENG | Don't know the extent of Virat Kohli's injury, states Jasprit Bumrah

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in a conversation after the first ODI stated that he is unaware of the extent of Virat Kohli's injury. The premier fast bowler was at his best during the first ODI against England as he took six wickets to rattle the English batters and help India win the game.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the first ODI between India and England. The right-arm pacer was at his best from the first ball itself as India opted to bowl after winning the toss. The decision proved to be right as the pitch had a lot for the pacers and Jasprit Bumrah alongside Mohammed Shami made full use of the conditions. Bumrah was at his lethal best as he troubled the English batters from the first ball of the game.

During the game, Jasprit Bumrah scalped 6 wickets for just 19 runs which is the best for an Indian fast bowler against England. The record was previously held by Ashish Nehra who had taken 6 wickets for 23 runs back in 2003. Bumrah addressed the media followimg the game and talked about Virat Kohli's injury.

"I do not know about the extent of the injury as I did not play the last game. Hopefully, he will be fine by the next time and I really don't know the status of his injury."

Bumrah also talked about what the chat was between him and his bowling partner Mohammed Shami.

"Communication is always there when I and Shami bowl in tandem. We started talking today, and we realised that the ball was swinging today, he is an experienced bowler. When a pair compliments one another, it is a very good thing. He is a very skillful bowler and he has been playing for India for a very long time. I enjoy bowling with him. We keep on having conversations in the middle, he is a very skillful bowler."

India will play the second ODI on 14th July.