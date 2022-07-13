IND vs ENG 2022 | Indian side is blessed with formidable players, reckons Saba Karim

India won the first ODI against England on Wednesday with a convincing 10-wicket win. After winning the toss, they opted to field first and the bowlers wreaked havoc with their exceptional bowling performance. Jasprit Bumrah registered his career-best figures of 6 for 19 and also became the first Indian pacer to take six wickets in an ODI in England. Mohammed Shami supported him from the other end with three wickets for 31 runs. Courtesy of an extraordinary spell from both these bowlers, India wrapped up England on a paltry total of 110.

"They may ask the selector not to do any work now, should they? There you go. The players pick themselves. The Indian side is blessed that way. On one side you have Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, such formidable players," Saba Karim told Sony Sports after India's win.

The chase was a walk in a park for the visitors as the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had no difficulties in chasing down the target. Rohit scored an unbeaten 76 from 58 balls and clobbered five sixes in his innings. Shikhar Dhawan scored unbeaten 31 runs from 54 balls. Karim also applauded the batting unit of the Indian team saying they have the players to make an excellent ODI side.

"In batting, you look at Rohit Sharma, you look at Shikhar Dhawan. At no.3 you have Virat Kohli. So I think this has got the makings of an excellent one-day side. And one can talk at length later during the program. What is India looking at now? Do the World Cup preparations start now? Is this the kind of line-up that you're looking at? And if that is the case, then are we willing to stretch our boundaries? What can we do in our one-day line-up?" he stated.