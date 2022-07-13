ENG vs IND 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah claims top honours in latest ICC ODI rankings

Jasprit Bumrah’s phenomenal display in the opening ODI against England has seen him skip past three fellow pacers to be named the number one ranked bowler in ODI cricket. The latest rankings also see India rise to the number three spot while Rohit Sharma inches closer to standing on the podium.

The good news just keeps on coming for Jasprit Bumrah, as the 28-year-old levels up to new echelons with each passing match. After producing career-defining figures of 7.2-3-19-6 at The Oval in the first ODI versus England on Tuesday, the 28-year-old Indian pacer has climbed to the top spot in the latest ICC ODI bowler rankings.

Bumrah’s tally now stands at a commendable 718 points, six clear of the second-ranked Trent Boult. The other bowlers that slid downwards owing to Bumrah’s gain were Shaheen Shah Afridi and Josh Hazlewood, who are third and fourth with 681 and 679 points respectively. The right-arm fast is also ranked third in the longest format of the game, trailing compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin and Pat Cummins who currently occupies the first spot.

Bumrah’s six-wicket haul on Tuesday saw India’s pacers take all 10 wickets in an ODI for the first time since 1983. He was ably supported by partner-in-crime Mohammed Shami, whose three wickets did wonders for him in the rankings as well. He now stands at an impressive 23rd, and has the potential to break into the top 20 should he produce similar performances in the two remaining ODIs.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team benefitted largely from their 10-wicket demolition of England as well, reclaiming the third spot in the ICC ODI rankings. They overtook Pakistan who have 106 points to their name but are still 14 points adrift of second-placed England having 122 points. Australia comfortably occupies the number one spot with 127 points.

In the batting department, Rohit Sharma’s clinical 76 off just 58 balls earned him enough ranking points to just be one point adrift of teammate Virat Kohli. The opener now has 802 points to his name, and more such knocks can see him climb as high as second, surpassing imam-ul-Haq’s tally of 815 points. However, the first-placed Babar Azam is miles ahead of the field, with an astronomical figure of 892 points.