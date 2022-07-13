ENG vs IND 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah best all-format bowler by a country mile, asserts Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has labelled Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler in world cricket across all three formats of the game, following his sensational returns in the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday. He went on to list what makes Bumrah special, stating batsmen are yet to understand how to play him well.

Jasprit Bumrah made waves around the globe on Tuesday after his ferocious bowling reduced England to their lowest ever ODI total versus India of 110. The 28-year-old pacer devastated the English top-order, taking the wickets of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root among others to put up phenomenal figures of 7.2-3-19-6. It was the best ever bowling performance by an Indian versus England in ODIs, as well as Bumrah’s maiden six-wicket haul in the format.

The brilliant part about the performance was the wickets came in all varieties. While the likes of Roy and Liam Livingstone were outdone by unplayable inswingers, Joe Root could not cope with the extra bounceand David Willey got castled by an outstanding yorker. His showing drew praise from all sorts of cricket experts, including former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

"Without any question, he is the best bowler across all formats by a country mile. You can put Shaheen Shah Afridi, Trent Boult, these kind of bowlers in that kind of category but Jasprit Bumrah with his pace, his skills, wobble seam, swing, yorkers and dipping slower balls, continuously always seems to get better and better," said Vaughan on Cricbuzz after the first ODI.

Bumrah now averages a brilliant 21.99 in Tests, 24.30 in ODIs and 19.46 in the shortest format of the game. He is already a veteran of 159 international matches across the three and has a combined wicket tally of 316. The bowler’s slingshot release makes him unique, and Vaughan believes batsmen have still not figured out how to counter him effectively.

"All the batters now have seen plenty of him over the last few years but there is still a very few that can really get on top of Jasprit Bumrah in T20 cricket, in 50-over cricket and also in Test cricket... I just think he is miles ahead of anyone else.”