Batter should be given LBW even if ball pitches outside leg stump while playing a reverse sweep, remarks Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has opined that a batter should be adjudged ‘LBW’ even to a delivery pitching outside leg while playing a reverse sweep as it is not a blind spot for him anymore. Ashwin also added that it becomes extremely unfair that a batter is not given LBW even after changing his stance.

“Please play your reverse sweeps, but give us (bowlers) lbw!” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “How can you say it’s not lbw when you turn (your body and it’s no longer a blind spot). It’s only a blind spot when you are at your normal stance. Once you play the reverse sweep or switch hit, it’s no longer a blind spot. It’s extremely unfair that it’s not ruled lbw,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

In the one-off Test between England and India. Ravindra Jadeja bowled from over the wickets and outside leg stump to Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Root tried to play reverse sweep many times but didn’t connect most of them. Bairstow on the other end just padded those balls away. Ashwin said that if the batter switches his stance the line outside the leg stump is not a blind spot for him anymore and so he should be given LBW in such cases.

“As a bowler I tell the batsman my line of attack (over or around the stumps), and I am giving a clear glimpse of my field too. You front up as a right-handed batsman but switch to a left-hander,” he explained.

“Try telling Joe Root that if the ball comes from outside leg stump and hits your pad, it’s not blind spot. If I play it from my original stance, it’s blind spot. But if I turn around, then it’s not a blind spot – it’s front-on.”