AUS vs SA | South Africa pulls out from ODI leg of Australia tour

In a recent development, the South African cricket team has wothdrawn from their ODI leg of the Australia tour which was scheduled to be played from January 12 to 17 next year. Cricket Australia confirmed the development regarding the same on Wednesday. Cricket South Africa(CSA) requested to shift the date of ODI matches, but with a packed schedule, there was no slot available to reschedule the series.

Also, with their withdrawal South African board has agreed to concede points from three-matches ODIs to Australia as the series was set to be part of the ongoing ICC Super League. This decision will hamper South Africa’s chances of a direct spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Cricket Australia’s CEO Nick Hockley expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of the ODI series but he also mentioned that they are delighted to host South Africa for the Test series.

"It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will be unable to contest the ODI series in January. That said, we are delighted to be hosting South Africa for the three-Test series which includes the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests and with the comprehensive schedule of international cricket that will take place across Australia throughout the summer,” Hockley said in an official statement.