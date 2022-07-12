Reports | Virat Kohli likely to miss first ODI due to groin strain

Today at 9:59 AM
According to reports, Virat Kohli has sustained a groin injury and might miss out on the first ODI which is scheduled to take place between India and England. The right-handed batter has not been able to score big runs and has been under the scanner for the same as he has not done well with the bat.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI between India and England which is scheduled to take place on July 12 due to a groin injury according to reports published by news agency PTI. Virat Kohli has not been in the greatest of form as he was unable to light up the stage during the IPL and has also struggled during India's tour of England.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"Virat has a groin strain during last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.
It has been learned that the star India batter did not travel with the team on the bus after the third T20I against England. The reason behind this could be that he might have been taken for a check-up to know the extent of the injury. India and England are scheduled to play three ODIs during the series and the Indian team management might not want to risk Kohli's injury which is why he might be rested for the first match of the ODI series.
It will be interesting to see who bats at number three in Virat Kohli's absence during the first ODI.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.