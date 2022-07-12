IND vs ENG | Everyone will bowl short to Shreyas Iyer, opines Parthiv Patel

Shreyas Iyer 's struggles against the short ball have been well known in the cricketing world. The opposition teams are now using the ball to good effect to keep the batter quiet. Iyer has not found his way around the short ball and that has resulted in him getting dismissed multiple times in the same fashion. It is become too easy for the opponents and Shreyas Iyer needs to find a way out immediately.

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel opened up about Shreyas Iyer's problem against the short ball. Patel is of the opinion that since everyone knows about Iyer's struggle, opposition teams will now start bowling short balls more frequently as they are aware of it.

“He is a much better player than someone who would move outside his leg stump and look for pull. They will bowl short at you, they will, ab sab ko pata chal gaya hai (everybody knows his weakness against the short ball). Therefore, you will have to come out with a plan. Should I attack, should I defend, maybe take a single and go to the other end. If not, then he will get exposed.”