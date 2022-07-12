IND vs ENG | Everyone will bowl short to Shreyas Iyer, opines Parthiv Patel

Today at 9:58 AM
Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel is of the opinion that everyone will bowl short to Shreyas Iyer since his problems against it have spread like wildfire. The right-handed batter has not been able to do well against the short ball and was dismissed on one by England in the third T20I.
Shreyas Iyer's struggles against the short ball have been well known in the cricketing world. The opposition teams are now using the ball to good effect to keep the batter quiet. Iyer has not found his way around the short ball and that has resulted in him getting dismissed multiple times in the same fashion. It is become too easy for the opponents and Shreyas Iyer needs to find a way out immediately.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel opened up about Shreyas Iyer's problem against the short ball. Patel is of the opinion that since everyone knows about Iyer's struggle, opposition teams will now start bowling short balls more frequently as they are aware of it.
“He is a much better player than someone who would move outside his leg stump and look for pull. They will bowl short at you, they will, ab sab ko pata chal gaya hai (everybody knows his weakness against the short ball). Therefore, you will have to come out with a plan. Should I attack, should I defend, maybe take a single and go to the other end. If not, then he will get exposed.”
Shreyas Iyer will need to work on this aspect of his game and rectify it quickly else he might find it difficult to find a spot in the playing XI.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.