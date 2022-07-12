IND vs ENG | Don't make Umran Malik play T20 cricket, asserts Madan Lal

Today at 11:26 AM
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal asserts that Umran Malik should not be made to play in T20 cricket by the Indian team management. Madan Lal's comments came after India lost the third and final T20I of the series against England where Umran Malik was smashed by the English batters for 56 runs.
Umran Malik is one of the most-talked-about fast bowlers in Indian cricket. The young pacer made a name for himself during the IPL this yeat as he consistently clocked speeds of over 150 kmph with ease. Since then, the fast bowler has been a fan favourite and even the selectors had an eye on him. Soon after the IPL, Umran Malik received his maiden call-up for the T20Is against South Africa.
However, the pacer only got a chance to make his debut during the series against Ireland under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. But in the third match of his career, Umran Malik was smashed all around the park by English batters. He went for 56 runs in his 4 overs and could manage to pick a solitary wicket.
To this, former India cricketer Madan Lal reacted and asserted that the Indian team should not play Umran Malik in T20Is. He is of the opinion that the fast bowler should be used in Test cricket.
“Don't make him play T20 cricket. Get him to play Test matches. Harden him like that. As a pacer, I say that he is a very good bowler but you have to make him a bowler. Give him a chance in Test cricket where he can bowl 10-15 overs and learn the craft of getting wickets,” said Madan Lal on Sports Tak.
India lost the third T20I to England but won the series 2-1.
