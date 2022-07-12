IND vs ENG | Don't make Umran Malik play T20 cricket, asserts Madan Lal

Umran Malik is one of the most-talked-about fast bowlers in Indian cricket. The young pacer made a name for himself during the IPL this yeat as he consistently clocked speeds of over 150 kmph with ease. Since then, the fast bowler has been a fan favourite and even the selectors had an eye on him. Soon after the IPL, Umran Malik received his maiden call-up for the T20Is against South Africa.