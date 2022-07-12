sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to England's Barmy Army's 'unpleasant' troll on Virat Kohli's injury

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli's was excluded from the first ODI owing to a 'mild groin injury'

    ICC

    ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to England's Barmy Army's 'unpleasant' troll on Virat Kohli's injury

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:57 PM

    Virat Kohli’s abysmal season continues to get worse after the former Indian skipper was left out of the first ODI versus England because of what was reported as a mild groin injury. However, the batter’s form has led to the internet suspecting differently, drawing some hilarious reactions.

    With the first ODI between India and England at The Oval on Tuesday on the horizon, reports had started to emerge about a sudden groin injury sustained by Virat Kohli. There were no details offered to substantiate the claims, which sat oddly with the fans. When the lineup was announced at the coin toss, it was confirmed that the former Indian skipper would be missing out on the match.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    However, the incident has strangely coincided with calls of late to remove the Indian skipper from the Indian lineup. Kohli’s dismal run of scores in the present tour has irked many experts and fans alike, as his search for an international century since November 2019 continues. He only managed a total of 31 runs in the two innings of the final Test, while the second and third T20Is were worth a paltry 12 runs for him.

    The exclusion of Kohli from the lineup has led to some great satire across the internet, as fans speculate on his future and comment on his bad luck.

    Not good

    Exactly

    Duck Duck go

    He is

    Bumrah trolled them!

    Perfect representation!

    All they scored is a 0

    India needs a few more for the dinner!

    On point

    A level trolling!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down