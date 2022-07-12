ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to England's Barmy Army's 'unpleasant' troll on Virat Kohli's injury

Today at 6:57 PM
Virat Kohli’s abysmal season continues to get worse after the former Indian skipper was left out of the first ODI versus England because of what was reported as a mild groin injury. However, the batter’s form has led to the internet suspecting differently, drawing some hilarious reactions.
With the first ODI between India and England at The Oval on Tuesday on the horizon, reports had started to emerge about a sudden groin injury sustained by Virat Kohli. There were no details offered to substantiate the claims, which sat oddly with the fans. When the lineup was announced at the coin toss, it was confirmed that the former Indian skipper would be missing out on the match.
However, the incident has strangely coincided with calls of late to remove the Indian skipper from the Indian lineup. Kohli’s dismal run of scores in the present tour has irked many experts and fans alike, as his search for an international century since November 2019 continues. He only managed a total of 31 runs in the two innings of the final Test, while the second and third T20Is were worth a paltry 12 runs for him.
The exclusion of Kohli from the lineup has led to some great satire across the internet, as fans speculate on his future and comment on his bad luck.
Not good
July 12, 2022
Exactly
Something which the England barmy army lacks- "ETHICS" https://t.co/orq4lQiBsU— Jeet jao yaar (@DJosephalbert) July 12, 2022
Duck Duck go
Lads returning for dinner. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cmGQh61IdA— Ducland's Barmy Army (@inocent_Bachha) July 12, 2022
He is
Admin, are you crying? #ENGvIND #BarmyArmy #ODIs #rain https://t.co/wP4bakwF35— MEGHNAD (@ImHiddenWarrior) July 12, 2022
Bumrah trolled them!
Barmy army pic.twitter.com/xwhuBQf3Xc— samia (@samiaa056) July 12, 2022
Perfect representation!
Same scenes pic.twitter.com/k80WgmJgZV— England's Barmy Army (@The_BarmyArmy_) July 12, 2022
All they scored is a 0
Ducks https://t.co/be1yO8O9de— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 12, 2022
India needs a few more for the dinner!
How's the egg omlete coming up Barmy Army? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/dmIZN8qk8A— Shaheen Taori (@Mai_bhi_expert) July 12, 2022
On point
Barmy Army trolled Virat, in return India trolled England— Akshay kumar (@akshaykumar_twi) July 12, 2022
22/4#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/7lOQeqhPwA
A level trolling!
Roy + Root + Stokes = Kohli's total in the game today, lads— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 12, 2022
