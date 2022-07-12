ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Jasprit Bumrah records best figures by an Indian in ODIs in England

Today at 9:46 PM
Jasprit Bumrah went on a rampage in the first ODI on Tuesday at The Oval to set a new record for the best bowling performance ever by an Indian bowler in an ODI in England. The pacer’s maiden six-wicket haul in the format saw the hosts be demolished for a paltry 110 on an overcast day.
A brilliant display by Jasprit Bumrah at The Oval on Tuesday saw him set a new record on what turned out to be an excellent start to the series for the Men in Blue. The speedster started by ravaging through the top order of the hosts, before dismissing the tail in a dominant performance.
Bumrah took the new ball in the second over of the innings and immediately extracted large amounts of swing from the green pitch and overcast conditions. It only took him four balls to bait Jason Roy into driving an inswinging delivery outside off-stump and playing it onto the stumps. Two balls later, former skipper Joe Root too had to take the long walk back to the pavilion as extra bounce saw him edge the ball to the keeper. Having dismissed both the batsmen for ducks in a double-wicket maiden over, Bumrah soon inflicted a similar fate upon Jonny Bairstow, earning Rishabh Pant his second catch of the match.
The 28-year-old next got through the gates of Liam Livingstone with another brilliant inswinger. David Willey was next to get his stumps rattled by the right-arm fast before Brydon Carse was cleaned up with a yorker to end the innings.
Bumrah’s figures of 7.2-3-19-6 surpassed Kuldeep Yadav’s efforts of 6/25 three years ago. The skipper for India’s final Test at Edgbaston last month also became the first pacer to take six wickets in an ODI in England in the process. Another feat he achieved was of recording the best figures against England in ODIs across venues. Lastly, this was the third-best bowling performance ever by an Indian in ODIs, only behind Stuart Binny and Anil Kumble in the list.
His efforts saw England bundled out for a paltry 110, earning India a comfortable 10-wicket victory.
