ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Jasprit Bumrah records best figures by an Indian in ODIs in England

Bumrah took the new ball in the second over of the innings and immediately extracted large amounts of swing from the green pitch and overcast conditions. It only took him four balls to bait Jason Roy into driving an inswinging delivery outside off-stump and playing it onto the stumps. Two balls later, former skipper Joe Root too had to take the long walk back to the pavilion as extra bounce saw him edge the ball to the keeper. Having dismissed both the batsmen for ducks in a double-wicket maiden over, Bumrah soon inflicted a similar fate upon Jonny Bairstow, earning Rishabh Pant his second catch of the match.