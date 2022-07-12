ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s double maiden wicket over rattling England’s top order

Today at 6:02 PM
Jasprit Bumrah is considered by many the best all-format fast bowler at present and the 28-year-old has shown why he got the label during India's first ODI versus England on Tuesday. Under overcast conditions at the Oval, Bumrah began with a double maiden wicket over to send the hosts in disarray.
India got off to a dream start against England in the first of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Jos Buttler and Co. to bat, the Indian pace attack, featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, took three wickets inside the opening three overs. As a result, England was reduced to 7/3 in 2.4 overs.
Out of three dismissals, two came in the second over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The 28-year-old Indian speedster could not have a better possible start to begin things in the new series. His fourth ball was full and pitched outside off stump which Roy tried to drive, only to get a thick inside edge and be cleaned up for a five-ball duck. Then, Bumrah outfoxed Joe Root with a shortish delivery outside off stump. The former England Test captain tried to play towards the third man to get off the mark, only to find a nick before Rishabh Pant grabbed a simple catch.
With three massive blows, England is now looking to rebuild the innings, with Buttler and Jonny Bairstow taking the responsibility.
The best in the business in all-formats: Jasprit Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/3YhGXGm6UN— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022
Bumrah is best fast bowler India has ever Produced!!— Hitman!! (@Downtheground45) July 12, 2022
Agree or Die#INDvsENG #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/MrS41BYuXm
Take a Bow “ Bumrah 🐐 ” !!! He is something different 💀 world class absolutely ✨🤌🏻 !! Joe Root departs for 🦆 .... #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/fM7jeSdDVB— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@mee23_1) July 12, 2022
#EnglandVSIndiaOnSonyLIV— Mr. ya$h (@Yashvariya99) July 12, 2022
Me to bumrah and shami: pic.twitter.com/j9nwMMTN43
Jasprit Bumrah is GOAT— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 12, 2022
Bumrah with #BOOMBall even before England openers could think of #BAZBall 💥— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 12, 2022
Jasprit Bumrah giving high fie to better odi bowler than him. pic.twitter.com/8GWHGDkUvG— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 12, 2022
#INDvsENG #INDvENG #bumrah #jaspritbumrah Boom Boom Jasprit bumrah— Ambuj 🇮🇳 (@Ambuj_jiii) July 12, 2022
What A Bowler Man 🤌🔥👑 : pic.twitter.com/Jr09EyT8hT
