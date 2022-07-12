ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s double maiden wicket over rattling England’s top order

Out of three dismissals, two came in the second over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The 28-year-old Indian speedster could not have a better possible start to begin things in the new series. His fourth ball was full and pitched outside off stump which Roy tried to drive, only to get a thick inside edge and be cleaned up for a five-ball duck. Then, Bumrah outfoxed Joe Root with a shortish delivery outside off stump. The former England Test captain tried to play towards the third man to get off the mark, only to find a nick before Rishabh Pant grabbed a simple catch.