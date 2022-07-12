ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Boomball’ dismantling ‘Bazball’ at The Oval

England had a horrendous outing with the bat on Tuesday during their first of three-match ODI series against India at The Oval. They were dismissed for 110 -- their lowest ever score in ODIs against India -- after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat first. Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with a 32-ball 30, while David Willey was his only teammate who crossed 15. In fact, seven of them were restricted to single-digit scores.