ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Boomball’ dismantling ‘Bazball’ at The Oval

Since Brendon McCullum took charge as England's Test team head coach, the term 'Bazball' has been buzzing on social media due to their recent success in the most extended format. But at The Oval on Tuesday, during England's first ODI versus India, it was 'Boomball' that made headlines everywhere.
England had a horrendous outing with the bat on Tuesday during their first of three-match ODI series against India at The Oval. They were dismissed for 110 -- their lowest ever score in ODIs against India -- after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat first. Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with a 32-ball 30, while David Willey was his only teammate who crossed 15. In fact, seven of them were restricted to single-digit scores.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah did the most damage. It all started in the second over when the 28-year-old dismissed both Jason Roy and Joe Root without scoring and went on to take the wickets of Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, and Willey. With that, he returned excellent figures of 7.2-3-19-6, his career-best in ODI cricket.
Bumrah was ably supported by Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets. The remaining wicket was snared by Prasidh Krishna.
Here's how internet reacted after Bumrah's six-wicket haul at The Oval:
He is on another level!
Bumrah is unstoppable!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Cr0YtwDZAL— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022
England were clueless!
"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022
"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx
Crazy spell
What a spell! Can't take my eyes off this performance by Bumrah.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2022
Superb!
5-fer for Jasprit Bumrah in the first ODI match against England. What a bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah. His bowling figure (7-3-19-5). Incredible Jasprit Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/UjrWLaTyjL— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 12, 2022
"BoomBall"
Jos Buttler-: We are New England,We will Play attacking From start— Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) July 12, 2022
Boom-Boom Bumrah-: pic.twitter.com/PZyiZ92cXE
LOL!
Bumrah and co. have made sure that Kohli doesn’t feel too bad about missing this game… #EngvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2022
Tweet of the day!
Love how Jasprit Bumrah poses like a sunflower after taking wicket.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 12, 2022
Quality
England had no answers to Jasprit Bumrah who highlights his quality yet again. Terrific opening spell to peg England back totally— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 12, 2022
Just wow!
Bumrah in first 4 overs:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022
1st over: 0,0,0,W, 0,W
2nd over: 0,0,0,0,1,0
3rd over: 0,0,W, 0,Wd+4,0,0
4th over: 0,0,0,0,W,0
Coach loved it!
Celebration by Dravid after Bumrah taking the five-wicket haul. pic.twitter.com/5dTBqL2Ztk— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022
