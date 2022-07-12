sport iconCricket

    ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Boomball’ dismantling ‘Bazball’ at The Oval

    Jasprit Bumrah returned career-best ODI figures at The Oval.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Last Tuesday at 7:56 PM

    Since Brendon McCullum took charge as England's Test team head coach, the term 'Bazball' has been buzzing on social media due to their recent success in the most extended format. But at The Oval on Tuesday, during England's first ODI versus India, it was 'Boomball' that made headlines everywhere.

    England had a horrendous outing with the bat on Tuesday during their first of three-match ODI series against India at The Oval. They were dismissed for 110 -- their lowest ever score in ODIs against India -- after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat first. Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with a 32-ball 30, while David Willey was his only teammate who crossed 15. In fact, seven of them were restricted to single-digit scores.

    For India, Jasprit Bumrah did the most damage. It all started in the second over when the 28-year-old dismissed both Jason Roy and Joe Root without scoring and went on to take the wickets of Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, and Willey. With that, he returned excellent figures of 7.2-3-19-6, his career-best in ODI cricket.

    Bumrah was ably supported by Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets. The remaining wicket was snared by Prasidh Krishna.

    Here's how internet reacted after Bumrah's six-wicket haul at The Oval:  

    He is on another level!

    England were clueless!

    Crazy spell

    Superb!

    "BoomBall"

    LOL!

    Tweet of the day!

    Quality

    Just wow!

    Coach loved it!

