ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to India destroying England with a convincing 10-wicket victory

Today at 9:45 PM
India outclassed England on Tuesday at The Oval with a dominating 10-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The visitors rode on Jasprit Bumrah's career-best figures of 6-19 to fold England for 110 and then an unbroken opening-wicket stand took them home in just 18.4 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah's career-best ODI figures of 7.2-3-19-6, coupled with an unbroken 114-run opening-wicket stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, helped India pull off a handsome 10-wicket win over current world champions England on Tuesday in the first of the three-match series at The Oval. Right from the beginning, England were never really in the contest after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. In fact, four of their top six batters -- Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone -- could not even get off the mark as England were skittled out for 110 in 25.2 overs. Jos Buttler (30 off 32 balls) and David Willey (21 off 26 balls) were the only two English batters who crossed 15.
For India, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna shared the remaining four wickets. Notably, this was the first time since the 1983 World Cup final when the Indian pace attack took all ten wickets in England in an ODI.
Coming to chase, Rohit Sharma batted as an aggressor, scoring 76 not out off just 58 balls, with six fours and five sixes. From the other end, Shikhar Dhawan was happy to play second fiddle to Rohit as they made a mockery of the contest by getting the job done in 18.4 overs.
We did
This Eng India ODI has been a tight tight match. 14 runs in 33 overs with just 10 wickets in hand! Will we make it?— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 12, 2022
First time!
This is the first time India have beaten England by 10 wickets in ODI format. pic.twitter.com/t1KyYq4T5a— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022
The domination
The domination of Captain + Batsman Rohit Sharma continues. Team India is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/pkPlOEgwvN— Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) July 12, 2022
It's a big deal to win when Rohit is leading the other side
Rohit Sharma's winning percentage as captain of India:-— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 12, 2022
•In ODIs - 85.71%
•In T20I - 83.87%
•In Tests - 100%
Love!
Rohit Sharma and the pull shot. The love story continues.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2022
Loved it!
Rohit Sharma completes his first fifty as captain in England with his trademark pull shot. pic.twitter.com/i1JDc0dpKz— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 12, 2022
What a shame!
Rohit Sharma hundred missed. Shame on Bumrah.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 12, 2022
All smiles
That's smile 😍💙💙💙💙💙@ImRo45 💙— Abhisek45 (@Abhiseksingh45) July 12, 2022
Ro super hit man sharma pic.twitter.com/QG9uvGuNdS
From the god!
I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air.#ENGvIND— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2022
Clinical
A clinical performance from #TeamIndia to beat England by 10 wickets 👏👏— Manav Trikal (@manav_trikal) July 12, 2022
We go 1️⃣-0️⃣ up in the series 👌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3bxE78TApJ
KKKKK
