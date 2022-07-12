ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to India destroying England with a convincing 10-wicket victory

Jasprit Bumrah's career-best ODI figures of 7.2-3-19-6, coupled with an unbroken 114-run opening-wicket stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, helped India pull off a handsome 10-wicket win over current world champions England on Tuesday in the first of the three-match series at The Oval. Right from the beginning, England were never really in the contest after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. In fact, four of their top six batters -- Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone -- could not even get off the mark as England were skittled out for 110 in 25.2 overs. Jos Buttler (30 off 32 balls) and David Willey (21 off 26 balls) were the only two English batters who crossed 15.