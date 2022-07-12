sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to India destroying England with a convincing 10-wicket victory

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India destroys England with a convincing 10-wicket victory.

    BCCI

    ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to India destroying England with a convincing 10-wicket victory

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:45 PM

    India outclassed England on Tuesday at The Oval with a dominating 10-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The visitors rode on Jasprit Bumrah's career-best figures of 6-19 to fold England for 110 and then an unbroken opening-wicket stand took them home in just 18.4 overs.

    Jasprit Bumrah's career-best ODI figures of 7.2-3-19-6, coupled with an unbroken 114-run opening-wicket stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, helped India pull off a handsome 10-wicket win over current world champions England on Tuesday in the first of the three-match series at The Oval. Right from the beginning, England were never really in the contest after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. In fact, four of their top six batters -- Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone -- could not even get off the mark as England were skittled out for 110 in 25.2 overs. Jos Buttler (30 off 32 balls) and David Willey (21 off 26 balls) were the only two English batters who crossed 15.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    For India, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna shared the remaining four wickets. Notably, this was the first time since the 1983 World Cup final when the Indian pace attack took all ten wickets in England in an ODI.

    Coming to chase, Rohit Sharma batted as an aggressor, scoring 76 not out off just 58 balls, with six fours and five sixes. From the other end, Shikhar Dhawan was happy to play second fiddle to Rohit as they made a mockery of the contest by getting the job done in 18.4 overs.

    We did

    First time!

    The domination

    It's a big deal to win when Rohit is leading the other side

    Love!

    Loved it!

    What a shame!

    All smiles

    From the god!

    Clinical

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down