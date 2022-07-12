ENG vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Came third in a two-horse race, remarks Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler commended opponents India for a dominant performance in the opening ODI of the series at the Oval, stating they were nowhere in the contest in a critical assessment of England's performance. He went on to discuss their bowling strategy and heap praise on Jasprit Bumrah for his display.

Jos Buttler was gracious in defeat at the post-match presentation after his side was swept away by a remarkable Indian performance in the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday. The visitors made a strong statement by dismissing England for a paltry 110 runs before the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan capped off the display with an unbeaten winning partnership. The England skipper, new to his role following Eoin Morgan’s retirement, admitted to being gutted.

“We came third in a two-horse race. Very tough day to take, but we've got to dust ourselves down quickly,” he stated.

The Indian pacers were led by Jasprit Bumrah who wreaked havoc with his maiden six-wicket haul. The pacer recorded the best-ever figures by an Indian bowler versus England in ODIs, helped largely by a grassy pitch and overcast conditions. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna swept up the remaining wickets, making it the first time in 39 years that an Indian pace trio took all 10 wickets in an ODI. Buttler showered praise on the performance, highlighting it as an area that needs work ahead of the second ODI.

“Little surprised by the movement, bit muggy. India exploited the conditions superbly. They have bowled really well in the powerplay, first in the T20s and now here. It is something we need to discuss and work out.”

“Jasprit is a great bowler to come up against. He has bowled fantastically well today and deserves these figures,” the skipper later added.

Four of England’s top six batsmen recorded ducks, making it only the sixth time such a thing has occurred in over 4,000 ODIs. This caused Buttler to respond negatively when interviewer Michael Atherton asked whether they could have done anything better.

“We have some guys in the form of their lives in Tests coming here and getting nicked off,” he remarked.

The hosts’ slight hopes of victory were easily waved away by India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian captain led from the front with a blinding knock of 76 off just 58 deliveries, responding to England’s aggressive strategy by unleashing chaos. The duo took India across the line in just 18.4 overs to record a 10-wicket victory.

“It is never easy when you are forced to try and force wickets. Isn't nice when your bowlers have to take as many risks and when you ask so much out of them,” Buttler concluded.

India will next take on England on Thursday at Lord’s for the second encounter of the three-match ODI series.