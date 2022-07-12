Do not agree with players resting during India matches, states Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently talked about Indian players taking rest. It has been noted in the recent past that the Indian players who are part of the national team often ask for rest after the IPL. It is worth remembering that many Indian players had asked the BCCI for a break after the IPL which led to them missing out on the T20I series against South Africa.

"See I do not agree with players resting (during India matches). Not at all. You are playing for India. You don't take rest during IPL but rest while playing for India. I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest. There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll, but in T20 cricket, there is not much of a problem (in playing)," Sunil Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.