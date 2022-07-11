WATCH | New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell plunders 20 runs off final over, creates ODI world record

Today at 11:26 AM
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell created a world record on Sunday during their first ODI of the three-match series in Dublin. Needing 20 off the final over after coming to chase 301, Bracewell smashed 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 off the first five balls, bowled by Craig Young, to get the job done.
In his fourth ODI for New Zealand, Michael Bracewell produced something special on Sunday during their series opener versus Ireland in Dublin. Chasing a stiff target of 301, New Zealand were reduced to 120/5 and then 153/6 before Bracewell's carnage arrived. The 31-year-old, coming at No. 7, scored a scintillating unbeaten knock of 82-ball 127, which included 10 fours and seven sixes, to take his side past the finishing line with a ball and a wicket to spare. He got some support from Glenn Phillips (38 off 53 balls) and Ish Sodhi (25 off 35 balls) to complete the miraculous task.
More importantly, Bracewell did something special in the final over of the chase when they required 20 more runs. Against Craig Young, he began with two fours off the first two balls and followed them with a six, four, and a six to give Irish supporters a heartbreak. Before that, in the 50th over of a men's ODI, 20 runs or more were never chased down successfully.
Here's the video of the dramatic final over:
