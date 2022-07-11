WATCH | New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell plunders 20 runs off final over, creates ODI world record

In his fourth ODI for New Zealand, Michael Bracewell produced something special on Sunday during their series opener versus Ireland in Dublin. Chasing a stiff target of 301, New Zealand were reduced to 120/5 and then 153/6 before Bracewell's carnage arrived. The 31-year-old, coming at No. 7, scored a scintillating unbeaten knock of 82-ball 127, which included 10 fours and seven sixes, to take his side past the finishing line with a ball and a wicket to spare. He got some support from Glenn Phillips (38 off 53 balls) and Ish Sodhi (25 off 35 balls) to complete the miraculous task.