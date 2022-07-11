IND vs ENG 2022 | Virat Kohli pretty much did everything right, remarks Rohit Sharma

Today at 9:30 AM
Rohit Sharma has lent a hand to support Virat Kohli, saying the latter did ‘pretty much everything right’ on Sunday during India’s third T20I versus England at Trent Bridge. Kohli, who has not been in the best of touches for a while, looked threatening initially before falling cheaply again.
After a while, Virat Kohli had a rollicking start during India's third and final T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Coming at No. 3, the talismanic batsman smashed a four and a six off David Willey in successive balls soon after India lost Rishabh Pant in the second over. The Men in Blue were chasing a massive target of 216 and it was the perfect approach by Kohli to stage a counterattack. However, it did not last long enough as his brisk five-ball 11 ended immediately in the third over.
Despite that, riding on Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent 55-ball 117, India reached a respectable total of 198/9 at the end of the innings, losing by 17 runs. Even so, by winning the opening two fixtures, the Rohit Sharma-led side emerged victorious in the series. And the Indian skipper, at the post-match conference, stepped up to support Kohli in his darkest of times.
"Honestly, we were three down and we wanted to dig in, get that partnership going and bat as long as possible. He (Kohli) pretty much did everything right today. Just slightly disappointed that it couldn't be right till the end, but nothing taking away from that kind of knock," Rohit said at the post-match interview.
"You don't get to see that every now and then. So, we will take that with both hands as a team and I'm pretty sure about him as well. He'll be very happy with how we responded to that situation where he went to bat in."
India will now play a three-match ODI series against England, starting from July 12.
