IND vs ENG 2022 | Virat Kohli pretty much did everything right, remarks Rohit Sharma

After a while, Virat Kohli had a rollicking start during India's third and final T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Coming at No. 3, the talismanic batsman smashed a four and a six off David Willey in successive balls soon after India lost Rishabh Pant in the second over. The Men in Blue were chasing a massive target of 216 and it was the perfect approach by Kohli to stage a counterattack. However, it did not last long enough as his brisk five-ball 11 ended immediately in the third over.