IND vs ENG 2022 | The last two performances weren’t ideal from us, admits Reece Topley

Reece Topley has said that the last two performances from England in the series were not ideal but the process they are trusting will eventually pay off. Topley also added that winning the T20 World Cup 2022 is the long-term goal of the team and they aim to achieve it with their brand of cricket.

England recently suffered a 2-1 series loss against India in the T20I series. The team earned a consolation win in the final match of the series which was a high-scoring contest. Dawid Malan scored a half-century for the team while Reece Topley picked three wickets for them. The team will now want to improve themselves considering the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

Reflecting on the series, Topley opined that the team did not display ideal performances in the last two matches.

"The last two performances weren't ideal from us but, again, you trust the process and it's a brand that when you come to tournaments, it will pay off: being brave and aggressive and always taking the front foot and the aggressive option," Topley said in the press conference.

"I think it's a long-term goal. It's not necessarily about this series, it's the T20 World Cup in October - where are we going to be and how are we going to play to be successful in that?"

Jos Buttler has been appointed as full-time captain of the white-ball team after the retirement of Eoin Morgan. The series against India was Buttler’s first assignment. Suryakumar Yadav almost deprived Buttler of his first win as a captain in the third T20I but the bowlers bowled in the right areas to secure a win.

“I kept looking at Jos and I couldn’t really tell the situation of the game from when we were on top to chasing balls some overs,” said Topley, whose three for 22 came on a day where 413 runs were scored.

“It’s a credit to him and one of his great qualities that he’ll bring as a captain. In a high-scoring game, it’s easy to get carried away with emotions.”