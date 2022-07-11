IND vs ENG 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav has grown from strength to strength since coming into the squad, reckons Rohit Sharma

On Sunday at Trent Bridge, in England's consolation 17-run win against India in the third and last T20I, Suryakumar Yadav took all the limelight. Chasing 216, the stylish Indian batter smacked English bowlers all over the stadium after coming at No. 4, hitting 14 fours and six sixes in his entertaining 55-ball 119. Riding on that, India recovered from 31/3 to 198/9, losing by 17 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma credited his teammates for staging valiant efforts with the bat. The Indian skipper particularly highlighted Suryakumar's stupendous knock and explained how the 31-year-old has been only getting better and better with time.

"I thought it was a fantastic chase although we fell short. We are proud of the fight. Surya was magnificent to watch," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, and has a wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad."

Without any doubt, Suryakumar has certainly cemented his place as a potential regular starter in India's jam-packed middle order for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year. The likes of Shreyas Iyer , Sanju Samson , Rishabh Pant , and Dinesh Karthik have been considered his contenders.

Further, Rohit credited English batters for going ruthless against the Indian bowling unit, which did not have three of their best limited-overs specialists -- Jasprit Bumrah , Bhuvneshwar Kumar , and Yuzvendra Chahal -- after they won the opening two contests.

"They put us under pressure with their batting. A decent partnership put us on the back foot. You back yourself to get this score. We were clear in trying out guys if they can bowl 4 overs. We have things to work on as a group. Hope so. So far things are pretty good. We don't want to sit on laurels. We want to get better every game. Today was great learning for us to come out and bowl. And to bat as well. Games like this will teach you," Rohit added.