IND vs ENG 2022 | Surprised India went with so many changes, expresses Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan expressed surprise at India’s lineup after the side went through a thorough overhaul for the third T20I, asserting he was not a supporter of such tinkering. Former pacer Zaheer Khan backed the claim of playing the in-form players as well, stating game time could be crucial.
After two brilliant bowling displays that saw England bundle out for 50 and 49 runs short of the target respectively, India finally fell victim to England’s batting prowess. The Men in Blue conceded 215 runs in their 20 overs in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, but a large part of it was down to the inexperienced bowling attack. Given the unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the visitors opted to play Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi instead of the usual unit of bowlers.
However, the experiment didn’t go down well with former English skipper Michael Vaughan, who indicated he prefers the more traditional method of lineup selection.
“Jason Roy and Jos Buttler can breathe easy when they come out to bat today as they don’t have to face Bhuvneshwar Kumar. I am surprised they have gone through so many changes. From a player’s perspective, you wanna play, you want to be in form. Bhuvi is in form, Hardik is in form. If Hardik has some issue with his body, then it is a different conversation. I would never do that. I am really looking forward to Umran Malik, but I really don’t like all this tinkering in the modern game,” he told Cricbuzz.
The argument was seconded by Zaheer Khan with respect to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was sensational in the first two T20Is. The former left-arm pacer felt the bowler could do with some game time given his extended breaks due to injury.
“I still felt Bhuvneshwar Kumar could have continued because he was in good nick. He is someone who couldn’t have been consistent due to injury issues. He is not been playing consistently so game time for him could have been big,” Khan said.
The veteran also had some advice in store for Umran Malik, who hasn’t had the best of starts to his international career. In three T20Is, he has conceded at an economy past 12 and has just managed to claim two wickets. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old was asked to keep faith in his strengths by the veteran of over 600 wickets for India.
“You have to use the strengths that put you here in the first place. Everyone took notice of him (Umran Malik) because he was running hard and bowling quickly. And he was hurrying the batters, so has to stick with it. Look at these three stumps, run in as hard as possible, bowl in as hard as possible.”
