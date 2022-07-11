IND vs ENG 2022 | Maybe, India are trying to give Rishabh Pant a free hand with opening slot, remarks Piyush Chawla

"That could be the reason because when you go and open the innings and if the first ball is in his arc, he is ready to go for it when the field is up. So I think that kind of role they have given to Rishabh Pant - 'go and express yourself'. That's what his game is all about. With fielders inside the ring, it becomes a little free hand for him. So that could be the reason they sent Rishabh Pant to open the innings.”