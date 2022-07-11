IND vs ENG 2022 | Indian team management thought process is questionable, contends Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel raised questions of the logic used in picking the team for the third T20I versus England, pondering how important the IPL performances of players were and to what extent they impacted selection. RP Singh agreed with his compatriot, questioning Deepak Hooda’s exclusion from the game.

India lost the series-ending T20I against England at Trent Bridge by 17 runs, still managing to take home a comfortable 2-1 series victory. The Men in Blue had won the first two games and the match’s result was inconsequential to the series outcome. Taking advantage of this fact, the team management opted to make a plethora of changes in order to test various combinations ahead of the upcoming T20I World Cup.

The bowling lineup consisted of the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Umran Malik, while Hardik Pandya gave up his place in the middle order for Shreyas Iyer. However, this decision irked former wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel, considering Iyer’s slump compared to Deepak Hooda’s meteoric rise.

“I am really surprised. For some time this Indian team management under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma had shown some consistency. But that wasn’t on display here today. It is a different thought process and I am a little surprised. Maybe, he (Shreyas) got the opportunity because he had done well before IPL,” he said on Cricbuzz’s match presentation.

Hooda had performed tremendously in the IPL and followed it up with a scintillating century against Ireland. In the first T20I versus England, he scored a blistering 33 to set the stage for India at the top. Even so, Iyer himself scored 401 runs in the IPL season averaging over 30, pretty much matching Hooda’s exploits. Nevertheless, Patel questioned IPL’s impact on national team selection, stating the likes of Mohammed Shami should have been included in the squad as well.

“When Shreyas Iyer was in the team, Deepak Hooda was also in the team, but that time you played Hooda ahead of Iyer,” Patel remarked.

“There is this notion that you will have to perform in IPL to get picked on the Indian T20 side, when Iyer hasn’t performed well in IPL, why is he playing? You have done the same thing with Mohammed Shami as well as he was dropped and Dinesh Karthik was picked because of his superb performance in IPL 2022. But people can’t forget that Shami performed exceedingly well in IPL too, then why was he not picked? Their thought process is questionable.”

Former pacer RP Singh echoed the same thoughts, puzzled by the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer in the lineup.

“You must play someone who is in form, Deepak Hooda was in form as he has scored so many runs. But by playing Iyer, you are trying to get him back in his form which is beyond my understanding. If I was the captain, I would have played Deepak Hooda,” he said on the matter.