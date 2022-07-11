IND vs ENG 2022 | Indian fans need to go easy on Virat Kohli, reckons Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann has shared a word of advice for Indian fans saying they need to ease up on Virat Kohli and take pressure off him so that he performs freely without any expectations. He has been struggling with his form for a long time and hasn’t been able to notch any international hundred since 2019.

Virat Kohli’s form has become a serious issue of concern for the Indian team recently. He has been going through a lean patch and fans are waiting for his century since 2019. Also, in the recent T20I series against England, he registered scores of 1 and 11. The batter has tried every possible approach like attacking from start and playing cautiously but he has found different ways to get dismissed every time.

Considering the situation, Graeme Swann has shared a word of advice for Indian fans. He has stated that they need to take the pressure of performing off from him if they value their star asset.

"Maybe when you have got a player as good as him, if he was English and I was in the English media, I would be saying hey, we need to ease up on him, we need to take pressure off our star asset so that he performs rather than putting more undue pressure on him, just saying," Swann said on the Sony Sports Network

"As a player, you would feel the pressure from fans and fans have a job, that you can make it easier for your players or you can make it harder. If you do not want Virat Kohli in your team anymore, by all means keep on heaping the pressure or if you value the asset, then go easy on him.”

India will now play a three-match ODI series against England and Kohli’s performance in the tournament might decide his future in the shortest format according to several media reports.