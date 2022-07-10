WATCH | Michael Pepper's sensational catch leaves commentators in awe

England’s Vitality T20 Blast is going on currently and the tournament has entered it’s business end. Essex were up against Lancashire in the third quarter-final of the competition. Essex posted a total of 161/5 and the opposition chased down the target in 15.4 overs. Michael Pepper scored 36 runs for Essex but he was dismissed courtesy of a stumping from Phil Salt.

Pepper managed to get back at Salt with his amazing fielding effort to dismiss the batter. Matt Critchley was bowling the ninth over of the innings and Salt attempted to hit him over deep mid-wicket while playing on 27 runs.

Pepper was fielding at the position and leaped to catch the ball. He got hold of the ball but lost his balance in the process. It looked like he will cross the boundary line with the ball in his hand but somehow managed to throw it towards his team-mate Ben Allison. The fielding effort impressed commentators as well and they described it as ‘sensational’.