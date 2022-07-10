IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli's stunning six against David Willey

Today at 9:24 PM
Virat Kohli is one of the most talked-about cricketers in world cricket at the moment and fans love watching him bat. The right-handed batter showed glimpses of his return to form as he struck a stunning six during the third T20I against England which left commentators and fans in awe.
India is up against England in the third T20I of the series at Nottingham. After wrapping up the series on Saturday by winning the second T20I the Rohit Sharma-led side rested Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the final match of the series. Umran Malik, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan were included for the game.
After winning the toss, England opted to bat first and were off to a flyer. However, just when Jason Roy and Jos Buttler started looking threatening, the Indian bowlers managed to dismiss them. Following that Dawid Malan played a blinder for his team as he smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground and made sure India was on the backfoot. The left-handed batter scored 77 from 39 balls which helped his team cross the 200-run mark. Liam Livingstone also found his form as he smashed 42 from 29 to help his team reach 215.
India saw Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant open the batting for the men in blue once again. However, the opening pair did not get a great start as Rishabh Pant was dismissed for just 1 run. Virat Kohli walked out to bat after Pant's dismissal and was looking in good touch. The former Indian captain on the third ball of the third over which was being bowled by David Willey stepped out and smashed a six right back over David Willey's head which was one of the finest shots of the Indian innings thus far.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Vintage shot from King Kohli!
GOOOOAAATTTTT pic.twitter.com/e0Lsdc57Pt— ً (@Sobuujj) July 10, 2022
Enough for life!
One boundary and one six.— Name (@boundariesthere) July 10, 2022
And then #ViratKohli be like.. pic.twitter.com/ofUjyMfyXY
Everyone was thinking same!
Classy six kottagane manchi touch lo unnadu anukunna ventane next ball out😭— Wαƚson🔔 (@reddy_6143) July 10, 2022
Yes done for the day!
Mak ah four six chalu— ..... (@GoingConcernn) July 10, 2022
Next match varaku chuskuntu bathikestham🥳
Nijam ga chepthunna 😢
Happens continiously!
Six enjoy cheselopee @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/BzEHLzO58J— ıɥsɯɐΛ (@VamshiHandle) July 10, 2022
Lol!😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣
Virat kohli hits a Six— PHENOMENAL (@Phenomenall___) July 10, 2022
Commentators:- agar magar kash mai hu
Mai khud apni talash me hu
Next ball out 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣
Chalo apna kaam karlo!
Four, six and ..... OUT ,,, @imVkohli ... pic.twitter.com/XafpNGg8xA— Harshit Tiwary (@harshit9138) July 10, 2022
Sad moment!
That six from Virat Kohli 🙏🥵🔥— tj nidhin kuriakose (@TamsterzTJ) July 10, 2022
Vintage stuff🥺
And while I'm tweeting this he got out🚶
Classyyy!
Thats a fucking beautiful six by Virat Kohli 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️— Thala Dhoni (@mr_kaushu_10) July 10, 2022
Whatta shot it was!
hold the pose, thai is nailed for six virat kohli🔥🔥🔥— Turtle Island (@RAH_aayush) July 10, 2022
