    IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma suffering his first loss as full time captain in T20Is

    India lost the third T20I against England.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:02 PM

    India lost the third and final T20I of the series against England but still managed to win the series 2-1. This was Rohit Sharma's first defeat as full-time T20I captain since taking over from Virat Kohli last year, England managed to win the game by 17 runs after a spirited fightback from India.

    India might have lost the final match of the T20I series against England but this match will be remembered for Suryakumar Yadav's innings. The right-handed batter played one of the finest knocks in the history of T20I cricket as he scored a brilliant hundred but was unable to take India home as it proved to be too much for him in the end and India lost the game by 17 runs. Suryakumar Yadav scored 117 from 55 balls during his knock as India had to chase a mammoth 216 to win the game. 

    After wrapping up the series on Saturday, India had made four changes to the side and give a chance to players who had not gotten a chance in the series. India had to field first after England won the toss and batted first. The English batters did well and Dawid Malan was the star for them as he scored an important 77 which helped them reach a match-winning total. 

    In the second half of the game, it was Reece Topley who was the pick of the bowlers for the English team as he took 3 wickets for 22 runs to rattle the Indian batting line-up. Suryakumar Yadav was the only batter who got going for India and played a memorable knock that included 14 boundaries and six sixes at a strike rate of 212.72 to give the Indian fans something to cheer about.

    With this loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also faced his first defeat in the format since he took over as captain of the Indian team from Virat Kohli. Jos Buttler also managed to register his first win as full-time captain after Eoin Morgan decided to retire from international cricket and hand him over the reins. 

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

