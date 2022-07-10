IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma suffering his first loss as full time captain in T20Is

India lost the third and final T20I of the series against England but still managed to win the series 2-1. This was Rohit Sharma's first defeat as full-time T20I captain since taking over from Virat Kohli last year, England managed to win the game by 17 runs after a spirited fightback from India.

India might have lost the final match of the T20I series against England but this match will be remembered for Suryakumar Yadav's innings. The right-handed batter played one of the finest knocks in the history of T20I cricket as he scored a brilliant hundred but was unable to take India home as it proved to be too much for him in the end and India lost the game by 17 runs. Suryakumar Yadav scored 117 from 55 balls during his knock as India had to chase a mammoth 216 to win the game.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

After wrapping up the series on Saturday, India had made four changes to the side and give a chance to players who had not gotten a chance in the series. India had to field first after England won the toss and batted first. The English batters did well and Dawid Malan was the star for them as he scored an important 77 which helped them reach a match-winning total.

In the second half of the game, it was Reece Topley who was the pick of the bowlers for the English team as he took 3 wickets for 22 runs to rattle the Indian batting line-up. Suryakumar Yadav was the only batter who got going for India and played a memorable knock that included 14 boundaries and six sixes at a strike rate of 212.72 to give the Indian fans something to cheer about.

With this loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also faced his first defeat in the format since he took over as captain of the Indian team from Virat Kohli. Jos Buttler also managed to register his first win as full-time captain after Eoin Morgan decided to retire from international cricket and hand him over the reins.

Here is how the Internet reacted:

Nazar is for real?

India lost the 3rd T20I vs England and Rohit Sharma's streak breaks

Ponting be like: pic.twitter.com/834UUsX5lc — Apoorv Tamrakar (@apoorv_975) July 10, 2022

Finally loses here!

Rohit Sharma has finally lost a T20I match as captain after record 14 successive wins. He fails to equal Ricky Ponting's record of 20 successive international wins as captain too, the streak ends on 19. Fantastic achievement nonetheless. #ENGvIND — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) July 10, 2022

It ends!

Ohh damn! Rohit would have never thought this. XD XD

Only if rohit sharma had scored 10 more runs we would have won this....

Such a liability

Can't captain, can't do shit while batting 🔪🫡 — khwahish 💗💫 (@Kohlity_Matters) July 10, 2022

Aagaya swaad!

Very poor captaincy by Rohit Sharma — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿𓃵.619 (@6onenine) July 10, 2022

Looks very uncomfortable!

Rohit sharma Rishab pant dk jadeja toooo... always blaming kohli — 👑 Jofra 🏹 (@jordansingh7788) July 10, 2022

Top order just ruined it!

Rohit couldn't manage to equal Legend!

Most consecutive wins in International cricket as a captain:



Ricky Ponting - 20

Rohit Sharma - 19



The streak has ended for Hitman. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 10, 2022

Hmm okay!

Well Rohit Sharma didn't get to equal Ricky Ponting most consecutive winning record, so thank you for that England — Narcissist Alexander (@Ricky_NIS257) July 10, 2022

Well! It's true. :D

It has to end some day. Rohit's winning streak ends finally! @ImRo45 — Rajesh Abraham🇮🇳 (@pendown) July 10, 2022