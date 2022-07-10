IND vs ENG 2022 | Worried about Hardik Pandya in 50-over cricket, states Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has commented he feels worried about Hardik Pandya playing as an all-rounder in 50-over cricket from a physical point of view, given the toll the format takes on a player’s body. He went on to cite Kapil Dev’s example and suggest the way to use Pandya efficiently in the format.

Hardik Pandya’s return to international cricket has been quite impressive. After injuries kept him off the field for long periods last year, a fully fit Pandya showed the world what he is capable of with a magnificent IPL campaign. The Gujarat Titans captain led from the front and made them lift the prestigious title in their debut year. He has since played the T20I series in South Africa, captained India for two T20Is against Ireland and is now participating in the ongoing three match T20I series against England.

In the first match at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, the all-rounder was named man of the match after a quick fire fifty was followed by four wickets with the ball. However, despite the remarkable efforts, Sanjay Manjrekar is doubtful of how it will translate into 50-over cricket given it involves much more exertion. Pandya is slated to play the upcoming ODI series against England, but has been rested for the tour to West Indies that

“There I am worried (on Pandya). I am not sure it’s a great call but I don’t think he is making the trip to West Indies, if I remember, for the one-dayers. 50-overs cricket for an all-rounder is tough, it really takes a lot out of you," he told Sports18.

“You are bowling 10 overs in just about three-and-a-half hours which is a lot. Plus, if you are batting towards the end and stay not out while batting first and then come in and bowl those 10 overs, it is physically very draining.”

Hardik Pandya is one of the few pace all-rounders India has produced over the years, with the most exemplary being Kapil Dev. Majrekar recalled a conversation with India’s first World Cup winning captain to support his claims.

“I remember playing with Kapil Dev and he used to sometimes confess that when he used to bat first and run those hard singles and then come in to bowl another spell, he felt it was a very demanding task," he stated.

When recovering from injuries, Hardik Pandya had forced his way into teams as a batsman with his performances, taking a break from his bowling. Manjrekar is of the opinion that the same can follow in ODIs, where the 28-year-old can contribute occasionally with the ball when needed.

“So, I am a little worried if Hardik Pandya plays 50-overs cricket and is expected to bowl 10 overs, or maybe he is not expected to bowl 10. His batting has been so good that he can be your batting all-rounder who will chip in with maybe five overs on a good day," he explained.