IND vs ENG 2022 | We had a slightly above-par score, asserts Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler opined that the team posted an above-par total in the first inning and that helped them win the third T20I of the series against India. Buttler also added that the team has a lot of bowling options in the squad and that has helped them rotate the bowlers as per need.

After trailing behind by 2-0 in the series,, England won the third and final T20I against India by 17 runs. The visitors were playing with a young and inexperienced bowling attack and England used it to their advantage. Dawid Malan was in sublime touch as he scored 77 runs from 39 balls. Livingstone also provided a superb finish at the back end with unbeaten 42 runs from 29 balls after being dropped once by Virat Kohli. England posted a total of 215/7 in the end.

Defending the target, England reduced India to 31/3 in a short time. Suryakumar Yadav put up a lone fight for the visitors as he scored 117 runs from 55 balls. Reece Topley was the highest wicket-taker for England as he picked three wickets for 22 runs. David Willey and Chris Jordan picked a couple of wickets each. Buttler opined that the team scored above-par total which helped them to win.

“Good fun to play, fantastic game. I thought we had a slightly above-par score. Unbelievable innings from SKY. I thought Reece Topley bowled into the wicket and took pace off really well. It was pleasing to see Gleeson back up with another performance. CJ was good too. We are blessed with options. Lot of all-rounders in there as well,” Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Suryakumar would have taken the game away but England's bowlers were successful in restricting the runs from other end. He clobbered 14 boundaries and six sixes on his way to the maiden T20I hundred. Some of his stroke making on the off-side and behind the wickets was amazing and put spectators in awe. India captain Rohit Sharma also praised the batter saying it was pleasing to the eye to watch him play a magnificent inning.

“Surya was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, has wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad,” Rohit stated.